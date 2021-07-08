New fire sparked near Mabel Lake

Only two area fires considered out of control

A new fire was sparked July 7 on the east side of Mabel Lake around Bunting Road.

BC Wildfire Services don’t have a suspected cause at the time but it’s believed to be around 0.25 hectares.

A fire across the lake from there, burning around Clarly Creek Road, is still considered out of control at two hectares.

Two fires on the north end of the lake — a 0.4-hectare fire at Stony Lake and a 2.5-hectare, lightning-caused fire at Tsuius Creek — are now considered under control and held, respectively.

A 15.2-hectare fire is still burning out of control east of Cherryville around Trap Creek, west of Keefer Lake.

South of that, on the other side of Highway 6, a suspected lightning-caused fire burning 27 hectares is considered under control.

Two fires in Oyama that sparked July 5 and 6 are now considered under control and held, respectively.

READ MORE: Gun with silencer, drugs seized from pair of Vernon homes, 2 arrested

READ MORE: Injured hiker airlifted from Monashees

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021