New fire northeast of Kelowna’s Big White

The cause is unknown

New fire discovered northeast of Big White on Sept. 14, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

A new wildfire has sparked northeast of Big White.

The new blaze was discovered today (Sept. 14) and is currently estimated at 0.04 hectares in size.

The cause at this time is unknown.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at abandoned home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

bcwildfire