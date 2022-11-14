The District of Peachland’s current fire hall is too small to accommodate all vehicles and equipment. (District of Peachland/File photo)

New fire hall for Peachland moves forward

Council unanimously adopted a borrowing bylaw for the project at its Nov. 8 meeting

A new protective services building to replace an aging fire hall is a step closer to reality for the District of Peachland.

Council unanimously adopted a borrowing bylaw for the project at its Nov. 8 meeting. This comes after Peachland residents approved a referendum during the Oct. 15 municipal elections, allowing council to borrow up to $17.5 million over 30 years.

“All of the planning details have yet to occur,” said Coun. Terry Condon. “This only confirms that the town has the ability to borrow the money.”

When built, the new facility will house the fire department and may include other community safety services such as BC Ambulance.

Peachland Fire & Rescue Service’s (PFRS) current facility was not built as a fire hall, but as a public works and parks building. Peachland’s Firehall Master Plan, completed in 2021 indicated that PFRS faces several infrastructure challenges.

The bylaw requires final review and approval of the Inspector of BC Municipalities.

