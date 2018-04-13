New digs for Central Okanagan School District staff

Operations staff acknowledged for carrying out office move

Central Okanagan School District administrative staff have moved into their new headquarters.

Over spring break, school district operations staff were enlisted to orchestrate the office move from the Underhill Street site adjacent to Orchard Park mall to the new location on Hollywood Road.

The school board meeting on Wednesday was the first official event at the new digs, with the new office setting receiving an approval thumbs up from staff.

The last issue remaining is the paving the parking lot, and that is expected to be completed within a week.

Kevin Kaardal, school district superintendent/CEO, expressed his gratitude for how all school district staff pulled together to carry out the complicated move.

Kaardal also acknowledged the opportunity to personally meet district operations staff that he normally wouldn’t encounter directly.

“It was great to be able to say hello and to watch you guys solve problems with your personal skillsets to help improve the functionality of the building to allow staff to do our jobs more efficiently and effectively,” Kaardal said to Mitch Van Aller, direct of school district operations, and a handful of his staff in attendance at the school board meeting.

Harold Schock, energy and sustainability manager, echoed Kaardal’s sentiments, saying he felt “quite proud” to be part of the office transfer team.

“It was an opportunity to work with some great guys and get to know and make connections with co-workers that you might otherwise not see,” Schock said.

