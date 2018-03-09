New community centre announced for Lake Country

The Lake Country Boys and Girls Club will have a new home

Mayor James Baker made the announcement of a new community building for Lake Country Friday, March 9

The District of Lake Country is getting a new activity centre that will house community programs.

The district received $5 million through the Federal Gas Tax Fund as administered by UBCM for a Multi-Generational Activity Centre. The centre was announced this morning.

It will be built what the district is calling the NEXUS, a large community complex at Bottom Wood Lake Road. The NEXUS is already home to the Winfield Arena, curling rink, seniors’ centre, food bank and McCarthy Park, said the district.

The new community facility, announced Friday March 9, will provide a permanent home for the Lake Country Boys and Girls Club.

Diane Entwistle, CEO of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club was excited to hear the announcement about the club’s new permanent home, especially after the Lake Country club has been moved to various locations in its 25 years of operation in the district.

“We’ve had three different locations and we keep getting bumped out of them… we moved to Winfield Elementary and of course that has been for sale for some time and so now, this is just fantastic. It’s a permanent location that’s really important. We have over 500 members in Lake Country and we have a growing demand for our service.”

Lake Country’s population is expected to reach more than 20,000 by 2030.

The project consists of a new two-storey 7,000 sq. ft. building as well as improvements to the Winfield Arena and seniors’ centre.

The total cost of the project is $6 million and the district is contributing $1 million.

Detailed design and engineering will begin immediately with the goal to complete construction by Nov. 30, 2019.

“This project is vital to advancing Lake Country’s long-term goals and vision of our vibrant, healthy community by supporting the interaction of citizens, local arts and cultural initiatives; and helping to become a more accessible, age-friendly community through strategic and sustainable recreational infrastructure investment,” said Mayor James Baker.

