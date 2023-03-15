Stephen Johnston of West Kelowna council. (Photo/Stephen Johnston)

New code of conduct needs to be more ‘concise’: West Kelowna council

Staff is updating the current code of ethics

West Kelowna council has asked staff to come back with a more concise code of conduct after deciding it found a draft document too wordy.

“It should be a one-page document that the public can read and see what we’re after,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

Staff is updating council’s code of ethics, which has been in effect since 2012, to meet a new provincial requirement.

The current code of ethics is a single page, while the new draft code of conduct is more than four pages.

Johnston added he was also happy to see that the draft document does not seem to suggest enforcement of a new code.

“We’re elected officials and the enforcement is that if the community wants us here, they’ll elect us, and if they don’t they’re not going to elect us next time.”

Coun. Rick de Jong also felt the draft code was too long.

“I find it quite windy, to be blunt. I would like to see it shortened down to something simpler.”

Four new pillars will be included as part of the code of conduct.

“I really like the fundamentals of integrity, respect and accountability, leadership and collaboration, all very important topics,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

Staff has been asked to amend the document, keeping it concise and to the point, and bring it back to council for further consideration.

