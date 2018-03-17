Need to catch up on news? You’re covered

Every Saturday the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. The trial continues for Chad Alphonse, charged with second-degree murder.

Waylon Percy Jackson initiated and escalated the violent conflict that ended his life two years ago, jurors in the second degree murder trial were told.

Naomi Foureyes was in a common law relationship with Jackson, and they were planning for the baby shower of their youngest of two children March 11, 2016.

In testimony rendered during cross examination Wednesday, Foureyes told jurors that the accused, Chad Alphonse, was an irritation to Jackson and another friend who was at their house that night.

2. The Central Okanagan School District has adopted a calendar for the 2018-19 school year that takes money out of the pockets of unionized school support staff.

As part of the calendar, there will be a two week spring break that will save the school district $566,000 in operating costs.

But a big part of that savings is generated from a loss of wages for a second week of spring break which Canadian Union of Public Employees local 3523 has no opportunity to recoup during the 10-month school year.

3. A window at Buckerfields was smashed Friday afternoon when a driver stepped on the gas and unintentionally found themselves catapulting forward.

4. The sun is shining and the bugs are out.

Lake Country residents are complaining about an infestation of small beetles that recently appeared in an apartment complex on Bottom Wood Lake Road, said strata president Kelly Oram.

5. A Kelowna man is trying to identify an alleged thief to stop him from stealing from vehicles.

After installing a video camera on his home on Kirschner Mountain, Aiden Nix is hoping to identify a thief that he says has been breaking into cars around the neighbourhood over the last six months.

