Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

Fire is still out of control on Placer Mountain.

Nearly 100 firefighters are on the scene of the out-of-control blaze on Placer Mountain, 37 km south of Princeton, Saturday.

While the fire is not classified as “interface” – meaning both wild-land and urban – BC Wildfire reports it is conducting structural protection assessments on identified buildings within the vicinity of the fire.

At noon Saturday an area restriction order was also executed for Crown Land in the vicinity of Placer Lake, to protect public safety and the safety of fire fighting personnel, according to a BC Wildfire Service information bulletin.

Under this order, and the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in, or enter, the restricted area without permission.

Saturday crews are working on hot spots, mopping up the north flank perimeter of the fire, establishing hose line, and building free fuel lines originating at the Ashnola River and the North Durusseau Road, according to Wildfire BC.

The blaze is measured at 828 hectares, and Saturday there are 98 firefighters, eight helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment on scene.

The Snowy Mountain fire, 14 km south of Keremeos, is measured at 1,530 hectares Saturday.

There are no suppression efforts under way at this time, and previous bucketing of scattered hotspots has been discontinued.

“The fire is being monitored due to the extremely remote and inaccessible location. A remote camera has been set up and is providing real time image to the Incident Management Team. Plans are in place to take action on the fire should it travel outside of the protected area,” said a Wildfire BC report.

