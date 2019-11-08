BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO Salmon farms on B.C.’s central coast have been a focus of protests in recent years.

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

The ‘Namgis First Nation are taking the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) through the court system once again.

According to a press release issued by ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik, the nation has “filed an application for judicial review of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Oct. 3, 2019 policy decision not to prohibit the stocking of open-net pen fish farms with Atlantic salmon infected with the Piscine orthoreovirus (PRV).”

RELATED: After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The relase also noted that “Under this PRV Policy, smolts are to be tested for two supposed ‘strains’ of PRV prior to transfer into open net pens but will not be tested for a supposedly ‘native strain’ of PRV. DFO has not produced any evidence that such a ‘native strain’ of PRV exists. DFO will not prohibit stocking fish farms with fish infected with PRV.”

“This is a flagrant disregard of the precautionary principle, scientific research, our constitutionally protected title and rights, and the findings of the Federal Court,” says Svanvik via press release. “Twice the Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful. In the first decision, the Federal Court found that DFO has a positive duty to prohibit ‘transfers [into the marine environment] if the fish have diseases or disease agents that may be harmful to the protection and conservation of fish’.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Read the full press release below

 

Previous story
More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up

Just Posted

More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up

Roll Technologies will introduce its scooters on Nov. 10

Dog recovering after hit-and-run in Kelowna

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Rutland Thursday night

B.C. Dragoon recalls his tours of duty

Kevin Mead, of Kelowna, has done tours of duty in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Macedonia

99-year-old Kelowna resident shares Second World War story

Mary Cole-Minett joined the Women’s Auxillary Air Force in 1939

From West Kelowna to the pros, soccer star ready for whatever career holds next

Isaac Koch was recently named the Canada West Player of the Year

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

North Okanagan teams score for food bank

Tight & Bright volleyball fundraiser puts Knights up against PVSS senior girls

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

Board of directors elects chair and vice-chair at inaugural meeting on Nov. 7

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Most Read