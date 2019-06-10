Naloxone training kits on display during LCHPS’s May event (David Venn).

Naloxone training session postponed in Lake Country

The number of deaths related to illicit drug overdose in B.C. jumped 86 per cent from 2015 to 2016

The Lake Country Health Planning Society will postpone their Naloxone training and information session that was originally scheduled for Friday, June 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Beasley Community Centre.

LCHPS is currently undergoing internal staffing changes according to executive director Corinne Remple. She said planning the event will resume later this week.

READ MORE: New opioid addiction treatment available in Kelowna

This event will be held just over a month after LCHPS subsidiary program Community Overdose Response and Education (CORE) held their inaugural event in Lake Country on opioid awareness.

The number of deaths related to illicit drug overdose in B.C. jumped 86 per cent from 2015 to 2016 and a subsequent 46 per cent from 2016 to 2017, according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

READ MORE: B.C.'s opioid crisis: From a mother's loss to a community's education

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
