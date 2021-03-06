‘My whole life just went up in smoke’; Fire consumes Okanagan mobile home

RCMP confirmed that there were no injuries due to the fire

Fire ripped through a mobile home on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna on March. 6. (Phil McLachlan - West Kelowna News)

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

Despite losing her old family home, Tamara Henwood is just thankful no one was hurt in a blaze that ripped through the West Kelowna mobile home, Saturday.

She was sleeping in her new home in Kelowna when she received a call from her daughter, saying their old residence was on fire. She immediately grabbed her son and left for West Kelowna.

As the mobile home is currently for sale, it was empty at the time. Her daughter, who discovered the fire, was transported to the hospital out of precaution. At this time it is not known how the fire started.

“I’m just in complete shock. My whole life just went up in smoke. I had that place for 18 years. I raised my kids in there as a single mom.”

The situation, however, could have been worse. Henwood is thankful she wasn’t sleeping in the home at the time.

“That in itself is a miracle. I’m glad that nobody was hurt, I’m glad my neighbour’s places didn’t burn down,” Henwood said.

“Trailers and things are materialistic, you know, they can be replaced, but people can’t. So I’m just really glad that nobody got hurt.”

ORIGINAL

A fire ripped through a mobile home on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna Saturday.

The mobile home was burned through, but RCMP confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

It is not known what the cause of the fire was.

Multiple units of the West Kelowna Fire Rescue, ambulance, and RCMP attended the scene around noon March 6.

Calls for a report of smoke out of the chimney had come in around noon.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.