Southbound traffic on Highway 97 south of Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country is down to one lane following a multi-vehicle crash. (Google Maps)

Multi-vehicle crash in Lake Country causing delays to morning commute

The crash is southbound near Beaver Lake Road

An early morning car crash is causing delays to the morning commute in Lake Country.

Just south of Beaver Lake Road on Highway 97, three-to-six vehicles are been reported to have crashed in the southbound lanes.

One lane is still open moving southbound.

It’s unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Black Press Media will keep up to date on the situation.

