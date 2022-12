Southbound lanes of the highway are blocked

Traffic back-up from a crash on highway 97 in Lake Country. (Facebook/Jo-Anne Jacobsen)

Traffic is stalled on Highway 97 near Gatzke Rd.

Six vehicles have caused a pile-up crash to block southbound lanes.

A Facebook post says the Lake Country Fire Department is on scene.

More updates to come as details are available.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentLake Country