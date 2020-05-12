Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

A mudslide is impacting Highway 1 traffic this morning.

The slide is between Canoe Beach Drive and Bernie Road for 11 kilometres, from Salmon Arm to eight km west of Sicamous.

The eastbound lane is closed therefore single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.

An assessment is in progress.

Highway 1 is slated for four-laning, with work to begin this summer. The project will widen 3.3 km from Chase Creek Road to Chase West.

