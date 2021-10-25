One Water Street. (Contributed)

One Water Street. (Contributed)

Mounties on scene after woman falls from downtown Kelowna tower, dies

The incident happened just before 10 a.m., woman pronounced dead on scene

Police are on scene after a woman fell from a balcony of a downtown Kelowna condo and died on Monday morning, Oct. 25.

Mounties were called to One Water Street, a 36-storey residential tower at the corner of Clement Avenue and Ellis Street, at 10 a.m., pronouncing the woman dead on scene.

“We are in the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

A witness told Black Press Media the woman fell from the 29th floor of the building.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how the woman died.

READ MORE: Cops, coroner investigating fatal downtown Kelowna collision

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Lake Country borrowing $8.8M for wastewater treatment
Next story
5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

Just Posted

National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller pauses during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

Kelowna’s Vivian Schmeeckle (right) discusses shot options with skip Hannah Rempel as Comox Valley counterpart Keelie Duncan looks on during semifinal play Sunday, Oct. 24, at the 20th annual Rick Cotter Memorial Junior Spiel at the Vernon Curling Club. Rempel went on to win the championship. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kelowna quartet rakes in Cotter cash

Langley RCMP volunteer Nicholas Manhas was handing out reflective tags to pedestrians and transit users last week on Fraser Highway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Vernon drivers, pedestrians reminded to stay safe

Neuron Mobility unveiled its fleet of 250 e-scooters July 29, 2021, in the 2900 Plaza downtown. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
16-and-up rules stick for Vernon’s e-scooter fleet