Mounties investigate downtown Kelowna group assault

Police said the incident happened at the Queensway bus loop on May 8

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after several people were allegedly assaulted by a group in the city’s downtown area over the weekend.

On Saturday (May 8), just before 9 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of several people fighting at the Queensway bus loop.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two unconscious adult males and another injured man. Police said they have determined one of the men was assaulted by another group of people in the area.

“The other injured people had allegedly attempted to intervene to stop the assault on him,” Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

“The second group had fled the area prior to police arrival.”

Two 20-year-old men were transported to hospital to treat their injuries.

Officers were able to identify and locate one suspect just after midnight.

“He was arrested without incident and has been subsequently released from custody on strict conditions for a future court date.”

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

