Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Mounties arrest 5, seize mock gun after incident near downtown Kelowna

Five suspects were arrested in total but have since been released

The Kelowna RCMP seized a mock firearm and arrested several people after shutting down Pandosy Street for a few hours on Oct. 25 to respond to a high-risk incident.

Police swarmed the 1900-block of Pandosy Street at around 5 p.m. on Monday after they received a report of a man wielding a weapon. Mounties said they determined the suspect was in a residence in the area.

Officers cordoned off the area and requested assistance from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, a regional RCMP squad of heavily armed officers.

The street was reopened late on Monday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., with one man being taken into police custody. Subsequently, police arrested four more people.

Investigators also seized a crossbow and an imitation firearm.

“All suspects have been released from custody without charges, and our investigation is ongoing. At this time, we believe this incident was caused by someone carrying an imitation firearm in public,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.

“Fortunately, the matter was resolved safely and professionally by our officers without incident.”

Earlier this month, a house on the same block was broken into but police said the suspects had the wrong address.

