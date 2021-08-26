A westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed due to the Mount Law wildfire burning near the Okanagan Connector. (Shanon Mellan/Facebook)

A westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed due to the Mount Law wildfire burning near the Okanagan Connector. (Shanon Mellan/Facebook)

Mount Law wildfire grows to 930 hectares, burns near Okanagan Connector

A wind event Wednesday evening resulted in increased fire activity

The Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna saw increased fire activity due to wind on Wednesday night and has grown to 930 hectares in size, according to officials.

BC Wildfire Service said in a Thursday morning update that crews conducted planned ignitions along the Okanagan Connector and up the east. However, a small spot fire occurred in the area to the south of the highway, and crews are now working to round this up.

“We also had a small spot fire start on the eastern side of drought creek and crews are currently conducting (a) direct attack on this area,” said BC Wildfire.

“Large air tankers may be used throughout the day to assist with containing the spread of this spot to the east.”

READ MORE: Hand ignitions planned for Mount Law wildfire burning near Okanagan Connector

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that personnel from BC Wildfire and emergency crews from West Kelowna and Peachland have been actively fighting the fire since 2 a.m.

“Helicopters are currently supporting crews on the ground. Additional air support is expected with the goal of maintaining established fire guards.”

A westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed to traffic, but the highway is open.

There are currently 88 BC Wildfire firefighters on-site, supported by 11 pieces of heavy equipment, five helicopters and 34 support staff, which includes members of BC Wildfire’s incident management team.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire devastates North Westside homes

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Justin Trudeau faces protest at B.C. campaign stop
Next story
Marine border opening to U.S. travellers a relief to Victoria ferry provider

Just Posted

45-year-old Brad Raglan, who was last seen Aug. 19 in Enderby, is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946. (RCMP)
Missing man last seen in Enderby

Smoke is visible from Desert Cove (Aug. 24) from a small-scale planned ignition by BC Wildfire Services wildland firefighters battling the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Terry Lawson - Facebook)
VIDEO: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire

A GoFundMe campaign has been kicked off for Sandy and Dean Brandt, who take care of their granddaughter, Bella (pictured), after they lost their home to the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Sandy Brandt - Facebook)
North Okanagan grandparents lose home to White Rock Lake wildfire

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 2 billion degrees Kelvin