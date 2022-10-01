Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday night (Sept. 30)

A motorcyclist was take to hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night (Sept. 30) in West Kelowna.

According to witnesses, a SUV attempted to make a U-turn on Highway 97 between Commonwealth Road and Beaver Lake Road and collided with a motorcyclist. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m.

A single-lane was open in both directions for vehicles while the crash was getting cleaned up.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown while the SUV was towed away.

An investigation is still ongoing but it’s believed speed or alcohol was not a factor.

READ MORE: Lace them up and Play On!: Canada’s largest road hockey tournament hits the pavement in Kelowna

READ MORE: Penticton Vees bus driver allegedly attacks fan outside Salmon Arm arena

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelownaLake Country