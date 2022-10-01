(File photo)

(File photo)

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday night (Sept. 30)

A motorcyclist was take to hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night (Sept. 30) in West Kelowna.

According to witnesses, a SUV attempted to make a U-turn on Highway 97 between Commonwealth Road and Beaver Lake Road and collided with a motorcyclist. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m.

A single-lane was open in both directions for vehicles while the crash was getting cleaned up.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown while the SUV was towed away.

An investigation is still ongoing but it’s believed speed or alcohol was not a factor.

READ MORE: Lace them up and Play On!: Canada’s largest road hockey tournament hits the pavement in Kelowna

READ MORE: Penticton Vees bus driver allegedly attacks fan outside Salmon Arm arena

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelownaLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees bus driver allegedly attacks fan outside Salmon Arm arena

Just Posted

(File photo)
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Play On! Canada’s largest road hockey tournament took over Kelowna’s Water Street for the seventh time, first since 2018 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Lace them up and Play On!: Canada’s largest road hockey tournament hits the pavement in Kelowna

Ashton Pede went to the Vernon hospital Friday night, Sept. 30, after allegedly being attacked by a bus driver during a B.C. Hockey League game. (Contributed)
Penticton Vees bus driver allegedly attacks fan outside Salmon Arm arena

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Pop-up banner image