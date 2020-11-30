Motorcyclist suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after collision in Kelowna

The 26-year-old male was transported to Kelowna General Hospital after the collision last night

A motorcyclist is suffering serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries after a collision in Rutland on Sunday night.

The RCMP responded to Gerstmar Road and Highway 33 after an orange Honda motorcycle travelling westbound on Highway 33 struck the rear end of a grey sedan as it waited to make a left-hand turn.

The 26-year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.

“This collision is still under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor,” said Sgt. Mark Booth.

Witnesses who have not yet done so are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

