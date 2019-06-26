Kelowna fire crews on scene of Highway 97. Photo: Laryn Gilmour

Motorbike rider taken to hospital following crash

The incident happened on Highway 97 near Leckie Road

Emergency crews rushed to Highway 97 and Leckie Road just before 11 a.m Wednesday for motorbike crash.

According to those on scene a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a motorbike. The rider reportedly fell from her bike and was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Highway 97 is reduced to one lane headed north near Banks Road.

The Jeep and the bike had to be towed from the scene.

Fire officials said the incident was not a high speed collision, however the road was wet due to light rain at the time.

