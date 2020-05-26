Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

First responders and witnesses gather on Glenmore Road following crash. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

Traffic headed north on Glenmore Road is backed up following a crash involving a motorbike.

A motorbike and vehicle collided at Highland Drive and Glenmore Road about 2 p.m., Tuesday.

According to those on scene the rider was able to get up and walk around following the crash. Fire crews, BC Ambulance and RCMP are on scene.

Drivers are warned to slow their speed while in the area.

Kelowna crews responding to Glenmore Road and Highland Drive for a collision between a motorcycle and a car. pic.twitter.com/H5RCKMPTUN — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 26, 2020

READ MORE: North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash