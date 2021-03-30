Former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce was killed in an accident in 2008. A maple tree was planted in his memory during a celebration of life at St. Ives Community Park. (Contributed)

Mother overwhelmed by kindness of Shuswap park memorial honouring her son

Columbia Shuswap Regional District placed bench in honour of Logan Pierce

Karen Holmes says she and her family are overwhelmed by the actions of Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff to honour the memory of her son.

In 2008, one day prior to his first day of Grade 4 in Kamloops, former South Broadview Elementary student Logan Pierce, Holmes’ son, was killed in an accident.

A maple tree was planted in his honour at the St. Ives Community Park in the North Shuswap.

In recent years, erosion led to damages in the park and was also responsible for the tree coming down.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District parks staff, including community parks and recreation coordinator Veda Roberge, contacted the family and undertook work to rehabilitate the park, as well as replace the fallen tree with a fitting memorial. In addition to planting a new tree for Pierce, the CSRD placed a new bench with a plaque that says, “‘I love this place’ Logan J.G. Pierce, March 18, 1999 to Sept. 4, 2008.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Holmes said they are very appreciative of the CSRD staff for their kindness, thoughtfulness and hard work, adding it’s an amazing park and an amazing team of people who made this happen.

Holmes noted Logan was an organ donor, and that she is a proud supporter of organ donation and BC Transplant.

“I can tell you first hand it has made my journey a whole lot better,” said Holmes. “Just knowing that he helped another family, it’s really amazing.”

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)

