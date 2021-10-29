Morning Start: The world’s most expensive hot dog costs $169

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Rain is once again in the forecast for today, but expect sunny skies all weekend.

Fun Fact: The world’s most expensive hot dog costs $169

In 2014, the Tokyo Dog food truck in Seattle, Wash., added the Juuni Ban hotdog worth $169 US (roughly $209 CAD) to its menu, earning the weiner the Guinness World Record for the world’s most expensive hot dog.

Served in a brioche bun, the Juuni Ban contains:

Smoked cheese bratwurst

Butter Teriyaki grilled onions

Maitake mushrooms

Wagyu beef

Foie gras

Shaved black truffles

Caviar and Japanese mayonnaise

Upon its announcement, Juuni Ban co-creaters Eugene Woo, Samson Kwong and Rocky Yeh sold six in one day, raising a total of $1,014. According to Guinness, the funds were then donated to the American Red Cross.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it

A Kelowna home is being investigated by the RCMP after a Halloween display, which included a prop figure hanging from a tree and a banner depicting a flying confederate flag, garnered significant public attention on Wednesday.

“We have opened an investigation in relation to the circumstances of the effigy and the flag at that location,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh is quoted as saying in a statement. He added that they are taking the incident “extremely seriously” and are working together with bylaw officers to find an appropriate course of action.

“These symbols only serve to fuel hatred and division and such behaviour cannot be tolerated in our community and society.”

Read the full story here.

Happy Halloween!

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

OkanaganTrending Now