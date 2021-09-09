(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Today’s high is 27 C, but temperatures are expected to cool in the next coming days.

Fun fact: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m

On Oct. 4, 2011, a Great Dane named Zeus was measured at 1.118 m (44 in.) tall, earning him the Guinness World Record of the tallest dog ever. When standing, he reached a height of 7 ft. 4 in. (2.23 m) tall.

According to Guinness World Records, Zeus weighed 155 lb. (70.30 kg) and ate approximately 30 lb. (13.6 kg) of food every two weeks. His height even gave him the ability to drink water straight from the tap.

Sadly, Zeus died at the age of five in September 2014.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

With the province’s announcement that proof of vaccination will be needed to access non-essential services, local businesses are taking the brunt of people’s frustration.

Recently, an Instagram account surfaced called discriminatorybusinessesbc, where businesses in B.C. that will require proof of vaccination from patrons are publicly shamed. Followers are being asked to boycott businesses profiled on the account.

Kelowna restaurant Frankie We Salute You was recently profiled by the account, alleging the restaurant supports “segregation.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Not your average Tim Hortons customer.

@stephensilly

Only thing I miss about working at Tim’s: Feeding this cute dog 🥰#fypシ #foryoupage #dog #timhortons #deer

♬ original sound – Stephen Seelye

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
VIDEO: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum
Next story
‘Boiling point’: Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID cases climb

Just Posted

All Splatsin events and gatherings have been suspended for the immediate future as the band deals with what Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian calls an alarming number of COVID-19 cases in the community. (Morning Star file photo)
Splatsin suspends events due to ‘alarming’ number of COVID cases

The City of Vernon will spend up to $180,000 for conceptual and design work to help with funding applications for a new pool, spray park, washroom and mechanical room at Lakeview Park. The pool would replace the existing, aging, ‘Peanut Pool.’ (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon wades into plans to replace aging Peanut Pool

The climate debate was organized by GreenPac and Green Okanagan, non-partisan organizations advocating for better climate policies from politicians. The debate is part of the 100 Debates For The Environment series hosted every election year. (Screenshot)
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates spar over climate, environment

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m