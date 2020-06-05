(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The inventor of the slapshot played in the Coloured Hockey League

Your morning start for Friday, June 5, 2020

Plans for a return to play this summer have been in the works for major sports leagues like the NHL and NBA. Before we get there, let’s take a look at the man who invented the ice hockey slapshot.

Fun Fact of the day: the man who invented the slapshot

In hockey lore, credit for the invention of the slapshot is typically given to Bernard “Boom Boom” Geoffrion,” who played for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1950s and 60s.

However, as historians George and Darril Fosty state in their book Black Ice: The Lost History of the Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes, the first player to use the slapshot technique was Eddie Martin of the Halifax Eureka in 1906.

The Coloured Hockey League of the Maritimes was an all-black men’s hockey league founded by black baptists and intellectuals in Halifax in 1895. More than 400 black Canadian players from across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island played in the league, and play was known to be fast, physical and innovative.

In case you missed it:

Some Canadian seniors will be receiving a one-time COVID-19 relief payment, the federal government announced yesterday. Seniors who already receive old-age security benefits will receive $300, while those who are on the guaranteed income supplement will receive an additional $200.

Video of the day:

Hundreds of people turned out to a Kamloops Black Lives Matter rally in Riverside Park yesterday, despite the fact organizers cancelled the event after receiving criticism on social media because people of colour were not involved with the planning process.

