Morning Start: New York gained its ‘Big Apple’ nickname from horse racing

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Top of the morning to you, and a very happy Wednesday! Bad news: Environment Canada is calling for a windy, smoky day today. Good news: it’s supposed to rain every day starting Friday. Fingers crossed!

Fun fact: New York gained its ‘Big Apple’ nickname from horse racing

According to History.com, New York’s famous “Big Apple” moniker has nothing to do with fruit production. Rather, the nickname gained its popularity from horse racing.

“Around 1920, New York City newspaper reporter John Fitz Gerald, whose beat was the track, heard African-American stable hands in New Orleans say they were going to ‘the big apple,’ a reference to New York City, whose race tracks were considered big-time venues,” writes Elizabeth Nix, the author’s article.

“Fitz Gerald soon began making mention of the Big Apple in his newspaper columns. In the 1930s, jazz musicians adopted the term to indicate New York City was home to big-league music clubs.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A man reportedly setting bushes on fire in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood has been arrested.

Kelowna RCMP said just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 16), they received a report of a man trying to light bushes on fire in the 1900 block of Kane Road in Glenmore.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Bars in bathrooms? Not a bad idea.

@kat.carter

#grandma #bar #shower #oldage #drink #wine #doctorsorders #funny #cracksmeup #family

♬ Grandmas shower bar – katrinacarter

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
