(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Lettuce is part of the sunflower family

Here’s your morning start for Aug. 19

Good morning and happy Thursday!

Temperatures are starting to cool down throughout the Interior, which is good news for wildfires in the area.

Conditions are still dry and the precipitation we’ve had didn’t make much of a difference with the fires, but with the weather cooling down, it means they aren’t growing significantly.

Fun fact: Lettuce is part of the sunflower family

Did you know that the lettuce comes from the same family that sunflowers come from?

Lettuce and sunflowers are part of the Asteraceae family, which is one of the most diverse and largest families of flowering plants. Many members of this family are grown as food crops, including lettuce.

Other plants that come from this family include daisies and marigolds.

Here’s a look at the weather

In Kelowna:

KEL

In Penticton:

PEN

In Vernon:

VERNON

In Salmon Arm:

SA

In Revelstoke:

REV

In case you missed it: Salmon Arm clothier celebrates a century in business

The owner of Shuswap Clothing and Shoe Company Gerald Forman is celebrating his shop’s 100th anniversary.

He says he’s used to the comments about how he appears to be aging well.

“The only one I worry about is somebody coming in and saying I don’t look good for 100,” he said.

Forman has owned the store in downtown Salmon Arm since 2000, but he had already worked at the store for 20 years before becoming the owner.

His secret to staying in business for so long is how he treats people, he said.

“I always feel that if you treat people the way you’d like to be treated, that hopefully, they’ll keep coming back. So far for us, it’s worked well,” he said.

Here’s your cute TikTok video for the morning

This little pup looks content walking out and about with its duck friends!

@cutepetowner

#cute #pet #dog #fyp #duck

♬ You are my best friend – Jayce & Jax

And that’s all for today. Have a great and safe Thursday.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man throws hat in election ring for PPC
Next story
Fires and drought increase bear activity in Central Okanagan as fall season comes

Just Posted

Andrew McWilliam, co-owner and manager of Ratio Coffee & Pastry, was quick to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Carole Fawcett - Contributed)
Behind the Mask: Vaccinated and caffeinated

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Fires and drought increase bear activity in Central Okanagan as fall season comes

Vernon’s Kyle Delfing will run for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding for the second consecutive federal election on Sept. 20. (File photo)
Vernon man throws hat in election ring for PPC

Evacuation alerts issued in July and early August for more than 400 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Electoral Areas L (Grasslands) and M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) have been rescinded and changed to all-clear as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. (TNRD photo)
White Rock Lake: All-clear given for Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral area properties