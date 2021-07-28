Morning Start: Drinking too much water can be fatal

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A four-day period of extreme heat begins today, with temperatures reaching a high of 35 C.

Fun fact: Drinking too much water can be fatal

Drinking too much water can lead to a condition called hyponatremia, which means that there isn’t enough sodium in your blood.

According to WebMD, sodium helps to control how much water is in and around the cells in your body.

“Because of the low sodium, the amount of water in your body rises and causes your cells to swell,” said WebMD. “This can lead to many problems. Some are mild, but others can be serious and even life-threatening.”

Drinking too much water can dilute the amount of sodium in your blood, and this typically happens when people drink too much during endurance events like marathons or triathlons.

Unfortunately, this was the case for 28-year-old runner Cynthia Lucero during the 2002 Boston Marathon, whose death was “caused by a critical sodium imbalance brought on in part by drinking too much fluid, according to the state medical examiner.”

The medical examiner concluded that Lucero died of hyponatremic encephalopathy, which happens when the brain becomes swollen because of an imbalance of sodium.

In case you missed it:

No campfires and no barbecues.

Anything that may cause a spark and grow into a fire is prohibited on Westbank First Nation (WFN) public parks and beaches, Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) regional and community parks, City of West Kelowna parks, City of Kelowna parks as well as public spaces within the District of Lake Country and the District of Peachland.

The Central Okanagan local governments issued the ban on Friday afternoon (July 23), as dry conditions persist and wildfires continue to grow in the region.

Read the full story here.

