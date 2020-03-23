(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Did you know the entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles?

Your morning start for Monday, March 23, 2020

Good morning, there are now 426 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia and 1,331 in Canada.

Fun Fact of the day:

The entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles.

The world’s total population is more than 7.5 billion, which obviously sounds massive. However, it might feel a little more manageable once you learn that if every single one of those people stood shoulder-to-shoulder, they could all fit within the 500 square miles of Los Angeles, according to National Geographic.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The weather has become tolerable as we inch closer to spring.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The province of British Columbia is now allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

In an effort to reinforce social distancing orders and help support workers in the restaurant industry, the government of British Columbia is making changes to temporarily allow restaurants to deliver liquor products alongside the purchase of a meal.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

CoronavirusEnvironment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis
Next story
COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: Businesses could face $50,000 fines, only 12 B.C. MLAs to sit today

Just Posted

The Table at Codfathers in Kelowna to offer discounted take-out meals for KGH staff

The Kelowna staple will be offering its grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals for just 10 dollars

COVID-19: Kelowna farm soon offering online delivery

Unearthed Organics will begin delivering fresh produce in the next three to six weeks

Great Okanagan Beer Festival to be re-scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The new date will be scheduled for sometime in late summer or early fall

A trip down memory lane: 5 of the best single-season player performances in Kelowna Rockets history

The list includes seasons by players such as Jesse Schultz, Robb Gordon and Tyson Barrie

B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canad with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find treatment, vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

Morning Start: Did you know the entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles?

Your morning start for Monday, March 23, 2020

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

Most Read