Fun Fact of the day: Chinese police have geese squads

Several police stations located in rural areas of China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region have employed geese squads to help to ward off threats and guard their bureaus, according to a 2013 article by China Daily.

“Geese are highly vigilant, especially at night,” said Hong Gang, the director of the Dongwan police station. “They won’t stop honking until the threat has gone and if one sounds the alarm the rest will follow.”

At one point, the public security bureau in Shawan county had 20 geese in their fleet. The station encouraged 12 other rural locations to do the same.

“We used to keep them for their eggs and meat, but in June we were told to buy more of them and let them guard the station,” said Hong.

In case you missed it:

Five years after the provincial government declared illicit drug poisonings as a public health emergency, there still doesn’t appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Since 2016, more than 7,000 British Columbians have died from illicit drugs and Jennens said improvement in that time has been limited.

Kelowna mother Helen Jennens and other members of Moms Stop The Harm placed crosses at Rotary Beach Park on April 14 to commemorate the children she and other parents have lost.

Watch the video and read the full story here.

