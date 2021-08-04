Morning Start: Chewing gum boosts your concentration

Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re in for another smoky day, with temperatures reaching a high of 32 C. And there you have it — two valid excuses to stay indoors today.

Fun Fact: Chewing gum boosts your concentration

The myth is true: chewing gum helps you concentrate for longer, according to a 2013 study by the British Psychological Society (BPS).

While previous research has shown that chewing gum can improve concentration in visual memory tasks, this study focused primarily on the potential benefits of chewing gum during an audio memory task.

A total of 38 people participated in the study, where they were divided into two groups and completed a 30-minute audio task that involved listening to a list of numbers from one to nine being read out loud in random order.

Participants were scored on how accurately and quickly they were able to detect a sequence of odd-even-odd numbers. Results showed that participants who chewed gum had quicker reaction times and more accurate results than the participants who didn’t chew gum.

In summary, chewing gum can help you stay focused for longer on tasks that require continuous monitoring.

In case you missed it:

Craig Luke has discovered a new firefighting tool — a zip-top plastic bag.

While maybe not the best piece of equipment, it was all Luke had on hand when he spotted a smouldering ground fire near Duncan Lake on July 25.

Luke had headed out that day on his motorcycle to look at some of the places a person could explore from main roads and logging roads while avoiding the backcountry during dry conditions.

Read the full story here.

