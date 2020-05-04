Morning Start: Can you hear anything in space?

What a beautiful Monday. Get outside and embrace the elements.
Fact of the day:
Can you hear anything in space?
No, you cannot hear any sounds in near-empty regions of space. Sound travels through the vibration of atoms and molecules in a medium (such as air or water). In space, where there is no air, the sound has no way to travel.
A rock from #space enters Earth’s atmosphere at 50,000 miles per hour (22 km per sec) lighting up the skies over Tasmania 😍! pic.twitter.com/Jesac3gmve
— latest in space (@latestinspace) May 2, 2020
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Penticton:
In Salmon Arm:
In case you missed it:
A gas station convenience store has been shut down due to fire damage after a shoplifter shot a flare in the direction of a clerk inside.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out to the fire at the Circle K convenience store on Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive on Saturday just after 9 p.m.
Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said two teenagers allegedly shoplifted from the store.
“One of them discharged a single-tube flare into the store directly at the clerk, struck merchandise, a fire ignited, caused significant damage, the clerk fled the store,” O’Brien said.
Teens set off flare in Nanaimo convenience store, traumatize clerk: RCMP https://t.co/we5CPgCoqY
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) May 3, 2020
