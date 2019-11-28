An artist rendition of the planned Westcorp hotel, as seen Water Street. (contributed)

More tweaks to Kelowna’s planned Westcorp Hotel

But still not construction date for long-awaited downtown hotel/condominium tower

Kelowna’s long-awaited lakefront hotel, planned for the foot of Queensway downtown adjacent to Kerry Park, will be slightly shorter than originally planned, have more hotel rooms and condominiums and see an increase to both the mount of parking included and the gross floor space.

But the date for the start of construction of the oft-delayed 33-storey hotel, to be built by Alberta-based developer Westcorp and operated by an as-of-yet unknown operator, is still not known.

READ MORE: Revamped downtown Kelowna hotel plan revealed

On Friday (Nov. 29) afternoon, Westcorp issued a news release saying the latest tweaks to the hotel’s plan call for the number of hotel rooms to increase to 185 from 174, the number of condominiums to jump to between 50 and 60 from between 50 and 58 (depending on market demand for unit size) and the number of parking stalls be 331, up from the original 295.

“Westcorp’s pre-construction work in 2019 has presented some opportunities for us to make the project better, from both design and operational perspectives,” said Gail Temple, Westcorp’s vice-president of operations.

“While these changes will not affect the look of the building in a significant way, they do require the approval of council, and we will be submitting these revisions to the city this afternoon.”

She added it is the company’s hope city council will be pleased with the changes, and Westcorp looks forward to moving on to the sale of the residential units in the spring as planned.

READ MORE: Construction to start on new Kelowna high-rise hotel before the end of 2019

To do that the company plan to open what it now calls a “hotel exhibition gallery,” complete with a full-sized concept hotel room, on Bernard Avenue.

In November 2018, Westcorp officials said they planed to open the sales centre in the spring of 2019 and start construction before the end the year.

The project, featuring an elliptical-shaped tower, has been delayed several times and has already under gone a major redesign.

The hotel exhibition gallery, slated for 327 Bernard Ave., will be the sales centre for the condominiums to be included in the tower — units the company has said are critical to the financial viability of the project.

READ MORE: Construction of planned new downtown Kelowna hotel put on hold

The province’s controversial Speculation Tax, on property owned by out-of-province residents and B.C. residents who own more than one home that is not rented out long-term, is believed to have played a part in slowing plans for the hotel project.

According to the new release issued Friday, the gross floor area of the development will increase to 36,013 square-metres, up from 34,680 square-metres, with the additional hotel rooms to be located on what were to be floors four and five of the above ground parkade.

While the building will still have 33 storeys, it will be 4.47 metres shorter than originally planed at 126.22 metres instead of 130.79 metres.

The podium structure the tower will sit on will also be shorter than originally planned at 25.38 metres high instead of 26.78 metres.

The podium will also be setback, reduced from 4.23 to 2.78 metres.

No date has been set for when council will deal with the changes to the plan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna company awarded $27.4M tender to build H.S. Grenda Middle School
Next story
Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

Just Posted

West Kelowna residents voice their opposition to new fire hall

A private meeting was held on Thursday night to discuss the future site of a new fire hall

More tweaks to Kelowna’s planned Westcorp Hotel

But still not construction date for long-awaited downtown hotel/condominium tower

Kelowna RCMP seek help to locate missing man

William Byron Williams failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24

Kelowna man loses appeal of drug conviction resulting from unlawful search

Cash and illicit drugs were found on the man during a first aid examination

West Kelowna Fire Rescue celebrate 22nd annual firefighter food drive

Firefighters and volunteers will be gathering donations Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Frigid cold can’t stop 3 Vernon climate change protesters

Bundled in snow gear, three 12 year olds demonstrated outside City Hall

Worker suffers foot injury at Westside business

RCMP and WorkSafe called to investigate

Two of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

‘They treated me like a queen’: local woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Campaign close to North Okanagan woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

Most Read