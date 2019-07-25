(File photo)

More than 37,000 kids now immunized against measles after B.C.’s catch-up program

The government’s program to get more children vaccinated stemmed from an outbreak earlier this year

Health officials administered a total of 29,000 doses of the measles vaccine to kids and teens under the B.C. government’s catch-up program.

Combined with a review of health records, the immunizations mean an additional 37,500 children are now fully protected from the highly contagious virus, the health ministry said Thursday. The number is expected to rise as more records come in.

READ MORE: B.C. looking into vaccination registry due to measles outbreak

The province launched the program in April, following an earlier outbreak of measles that stemmed from a group of French-language schools in Vancouver that led to public warnings and dozens of people getting infected.

Public health officials held clinics in schools and the community throughout B.C. to immunize kids from kindergarten to Grade 12 who either had never gotten the measles vaccine or who may not have received both recommended doses.

As of July 1, the government now also requires parents to submit their child’s vaccination records if they attend public school, so that in the event of another outbreak, officials can alert families whose children are not properly immunized and help them find a clinic if needed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’
Next story
Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

Just Posted

Fire crews investigate reports of black smoke on Knox Mountain

Possible brush fire near Pauls Tomb

Local amateur golfer commits to UBC Okanagan

Cole Wilson will join the Heat this upcoming season

Hood ornaments stolen from high-end Kelowna cars

Around $6,500 worth of damage was caused by mischief maker

West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to close for repairs

A portion of Boucherie Road will close from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 30

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, Shuswap retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Most Read