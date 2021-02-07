This picture was taken Sunday morning in the Apex Mountain parking lot near Penticton. A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen there in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days. (James Shalman photo)

This picture was taken Sunday morning in the Apex Mountain parking lot near Penticton. A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen there in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days. (James Shalman photo)

More than 25 centimetres of snow dumps on Okanagan ski hills

Baldy Mountain says the extra snow this week calls for extra caution in the backcountry

A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen on Apex Mountain in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days.

That makes for some epic powder skiing at both Apex and Baldy Mountain this weekend.

But Baldy Mountain management is pleading for caution today (Sunday) with such a huge snow dump.

There was a sluff (small, loose snow avalanches are called sluffs) at Gillies Hut Crossing at Webster’s trail on Baldy’s trail system, Baldy Mountain posted on Facebook. Baldy Mountain is asking those who are snowshoeing or hiking to please use caution in these areas.

“With the serious amount of snow we’ve had this week, we are stressing the importance of skiing within bounds, following patrols’ requests to not duck safety lines and be aware that areas on our hiking/snowshoe trail system are not patrolled and use at your own risk.”

At the end of January, Penticton Search and Rescue responded to back to back rescues over one weekend. The first responded with air and ground rescue crews to assist EHS with a medical evacuation in the Nickel Plate Lake area near Apex Ski Resort.

9-1-1 had received a report of a middle aged woman in medical distress while she was snowshoeing in the Nickel Plate Nordic trails.

That same day they had to rescue a lost hiker in OK Falls.

READ MORE: Penticton Search and Rescue busy

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP
Next story
Doctors fear an impending wave of cancer patients after COVID-19 delays

Just Posted

Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)
Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Canadian Power has agreed to purchase Okanagan Wind’s two local wind farms

(Unsplash.com photo)
Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures starting Monday through next week

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ex-COVID conspiracy theorist in Vernon tells her story

Vickie has been subject to two kinds of viruses in the past year: COVID-19 and misinformation

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon recreation revenue down significantly in 2020

Greater Vernon Recreation services is cutting programs, raising fees to offset 2020 losses

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

This picture was taken Sunday morning in the Apex Mountain parking lot near Penticton. A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen there in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days. (James Shalman photo)
More than 25 centimetres of snow dumps on Okanagan ski hills

Baldy Mountain says the extra snow this week calls for extra caution in the backcountry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summerland’s Main Street ( Granville Road) in 1925 had wooden sidewalks. The photograph shows the Drug Store, A.J. Beers Shoe Store and on the far right, the recently rebuilt Gartrell Block, now the IOOF Hall. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)
Summerland’s downtown once had wooden sidewalks

Present-day Main Street was once named Granville Road

Tickleberry’s has opened their downtown Penticton location early. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
The double scoop on Tickleberry’s opening in downtown Penticton

The popular ice cream shop opened up early and people couldn’t be happier about it

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Vandals are believed to be behind the damage to two of the nine ice structures in Vernon’s Polson Park, erected for the Vernon Winter Carnival’s main attraction, the Drive-Thru Ice Park. The apparent vandalism took place Saturday night, Feb. 6, around 11:30 p.m. (Vernon Winter Canrival photo)
Okanagan carnival ice park suffers damage

Two of nine structures created for Vernon Winter Carnival damaged in Polson Park

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Most Read