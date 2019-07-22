Reminder to license your dogs in the RDCO

More than 2,000 dogs might not be licensed in the RDCO

The RDCO is under going a dog license audit

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is asking ‘where my dogs at?’

There are about 2,968 so-called missing dogs in the Central Okanagan, pups who were licensed in 2018 but not in 2019.

Unlicensed canines in the Regional District will not be tolerated and owners will be fined $300, according to communications officer Bruce Smith.

“Bylaw enforcement staff will begin contacting owners to determine the status of the dog so that we can update our records. In the past, we’ve found about half the owners no longer have their dog: it may have died or the owner moved out of the region and didn’t let the Regional District know,” he said. “Others still have their dog(s) and forgot to renew their license, even after a license renewal notice was mailed or emailed. That impacts all taxpayers as license fees contribute to the cost of providing dog control services throughout the Central Okanagan.”

READ MORE: Lake Country resident has concerns about replacing public docks

Smith said there has been a turnaround in licensing pooches in the past years.

“About 30 per cent of the dogs that come into the pound are unlicensed. Prior to encouraging and supporting Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan, that figure was 75 per cent,” he said.

There are approximately 20,000 licensed dogs in the Central Okanagan.

Licenses can be conveniently purchased, renewed or accounts maintained online or:

  • By using the My Dog Matters App (RDCO Dog App)
  • Regional District office (1450 KLO Road, Kelowna)
  • At the Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place, Kelowna)
  • Each municipal government office and at the Kelowna branch of the SPCA (3785 Casorso Road)
  • North Westside residents may also purchase a license when staff is available at the main fire hall (514 Udell Road) in Killiney Beach.

READ MORE: Kelowna homeowners asked to trim back trees

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion
Next story
North Okanagan begins community child care planning

Just Posted

Lake Country resident has concerns about replacing public docks

Woman said she was displeased to have heard the news from local media, instead of government

Two-vehicle collision involving motorhome on Highway 97

No injuries have been reported on the scene

Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Mayor Baker, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Stephen Fuhr joined in the ceremonial opening

Kelowna homeowners asked to trim back trees

Kelowna is reminded residents they are responsible for trees and shrubs

Cannabis company to expand in Kelowna

GTEC enters into agreement to acquire facility in Kelowna

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

House arrest for ‘vicious’ back-alley attack on South Okanagan man

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was at the Mule Nightclub prior to the assault

Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Events scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 25

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

North Okanagan begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead in Enderby

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

Most Read