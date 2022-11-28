More check stops coming to Kelowna roads as holiday season approaches

The RCMP CounterAttack campaign begins in December and will continue into January. (Metro Creative/Submitted)

With the holiday party season fast approaching, RCMP are reminding the public about the dangers of drinking and driving.

As December is National Impaired Driving Month, B.C. Highway Patrol is launching its annual Counter-Attack campaign on Dec. 3.

“Impaired driving-related collisions are extremely devastating to all involved and are also the most preventable,” said Cst. James Ward with B.C. Highway Patrol.

The Counter-Attack campaign will involved heightened enforcement on B.C. roads, including more road checks.

RCMP also want to remind drivers that alcohol is not the only form of impairment, and to avoid drug use as well before getting behind the wheel.

Repercussions for impaired driving can be anywhere from 12-hour driving prohibitions, to vehicle impoundment, to jail time.

City of Kelownaimpaired drivingRCMP