Nine firearms-related offences added to the original charge of possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. -Image: CFSEU-BC

More charges laid in drug investigation

A 46-year-old man from Kelowna faces prohibited firearms and drug trafficking charges

Additional charges have been laid by Crown Counsel against a male as a result of an earlier 2017 investigation into the alleged criminal activities of this individual.

In early July 2017, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit-BC South East District office launched an investigation into the alleged drug trafficking activities of an individual in the city of Kelowna.

A significant quantity of drugs and firearms were seized following the execution of a search warrant on the apartment of this individual.

George Don Zacharias, a 46-year-old Kelowna resident, has now been charged with an additional nine offences in addition to the original charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

These charges include:

• Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence.

• Six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, restricted firearm, or non-restricted firearm without a licence.

• Possession of prohibited ammunition, overcapacity magazines, without a valid licence.

• Stored firearms in a manner contrary to the Firearms Act and the Criminal Code.

