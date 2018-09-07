Moderate smoke levels in the Okanagan valley

The Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap will continue to be moderately affected with smoky skies on Friday.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the central, north and south Okanagan today as several large wildfires continue to burn across the province, particularly over the central and northern Interior.

The statement said there is an increased southerly flow expected today that will likely spread smoke from wildfires south of the border into B.C.

According to the B.C. Air Health Quality Index, the Okanagan will sit at a low to moderate risk this morning and into the afternoon. That is forecasted to move into a low risk this evening and tomorrow.

The at-risk population is reminded to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if experiencing symptoms when the air quality is at a moderate health risk.

