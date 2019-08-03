Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

An apparently misspelled road sign near Big White Ski Resort has become infamous.

The sign, which reads “Entering Kootney Boundry,” was spotted along Big White Road on Thursday by Kelowna man Mike. St. Clair, and posted to Facebook where it gathered dozens of confused comments.

“I drive by at 40 kilometres an hour and noticed they misspelled Kootenay,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair, who works in the Big White area, said that the sign is relatively new.

“This is our tax money hard at work and somebody can’t spell? It would be like the government sending you a cheque and spelling your name wrong,” St. Clair said.

The Facebook post was stormed with multiple requests to forward the picture to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), with hopes that the sign could get replaced quickly with the correct spelling.

A reporter with the Kelowna Capital News was unable to find the sign but did find other signs along Highway 33 with the correct spelling.

Frances Maika with the regional district said they were first made aware of the sign by the Big White Fire Department on Thursday evening, and have since received countless calls and messages.

“Signage on roads is not done through the RDKB, but we appreciated the calls,” Maika said.

“We’ve contacted the [provincial government] who are now taking it from here to fix the sign.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for these specific signs.

St. Clair expects that if the ill-famed sign is not quickly fixed, it may be removed as a souvenir.

“They really blew it with this new sign,” he said.

“They’ll have to put it up again and that’s more (taxpayer) money.”

A spokesperson with the ministry said that staff are trying to locate the sign in order to look into the matter.

