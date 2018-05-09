Mission Creek rising rapidly

Rain and snowmelt are challenging area creeks.

Forestry crews are working on the banks of Mission Creek this morning, sandbagging, putting up bladder dams and installing pumps as water continues to rise.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations had warned that the forecast for heavy rain means property owners in the region who dealt with flooding before should be proactive and protect properties now, ahead of high water levels in the next few days. It appears that warning resonated as residents on creek-adjacent Radant and Truswell roads have already installed bladder dams and sandbags at their property lines, well ahead of rain.

Rain fell through the night and is expected to continue throughout the day, according to Environment Canada, which issued a special weather statement this morning.

“General rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 milimetres are forecast with this system which will add to already full basins resulting in more flooding,” reads the report. “Rain will taper off in behind this system but showers and the odd thunderstorm will linger giving the potential for localized amounts up to 15 mm.”

Kelowna is under a state of emergency to help crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure, the Central Okanagan’s Emergency Operations Centre annouced earlier in the week.

Local states of emergency also remain in place for Peachland and West Kelowna, and in the Central Okanagan’s West electoral area in the vicinity of Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the regional boundary.

Flood prevention and mitigation efforts are underway throughout the region as officials continue to monitor roads, culverts, weather, creeks and streams. Bulman Road in Kelowna remains closed due to overland flooding, said the release.

Property owners near creeks and streams, especially those who may have experienced flooding in the past, are being asked to proactively prepare. Self-serve sand and sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan. Several evacuation alerts and orders continue to remain throughout the region.

For up-to-date information, including evacuation alerts and orders that remain in place, as well as flood-preparedness resources visit cordemergency.ca, or call the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490.

