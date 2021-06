22-year-old located safe and sound after reported missing two days ago

Vernon RCMP say a 22-year-old woman has been found safe.

The woman was reported missing June 23 but as of Friday, June 25, police said she’s been located.

They offered their gratitude to the public and media for their aid in the search.

