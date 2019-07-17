Missing South Okanagan kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing kayaker

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Colin Palmer, 41, who was last seen by his family on Saturday evening. It is believed he was kayaking on Okanagan Lake near Sunoka Beach. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

A Penticton man has been designated a missing person after not being heard from since he took his kayak out on to Okanagan Lake on July 13.

RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in locating Colin Palmer, 41, who was last seen by his family on Saturday evening.

“The last contact with Palmer, he had told his family he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak and had reported the water was choppy,” said Const. James Grandy in a news release.

Palmer is described as Caucasian, has dyed green hair, green eyes is six feet tall (1.8 metres) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms). The kayak he was in is described as baby blue in colour with a white hull.

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP airplane assisted with the search on July 16 and it continues on Wednesday. The RCMP is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Palmer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.