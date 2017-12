Nathan Guy Durant has been found

The man who was reported missing, and last seen on Nov. 29 has been located.

The Kelowna RCMP is confirming the 21-year-old man reported missing has been located.

Nathan Guy Durant, a Kelowna resident, was last seen Nov. 29, 2017.

