Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

‘Jordan’s final path was eventually determined’

Jordan Naterer's backpack, tent and jacket were discovered by volunteer searchers Sunday July 4. Photo Facebook

Three days after missing hiker Jordan Naterer’s tent and backpack were discovered in Manning Park his mother Josie wrote a short obituary on her Facebook page, Wednesday July 7.

“Jordan’s final path was eventually determined,” it reads.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Oct. 10, 2020, after telling friends he was planning a solo overnight hike. There were few clues to his movements until his gear was discovered by volunteer searchers earlier this week.

Related: Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 9 months

Josie’s post states: “After accidentally losing the hiking trail in unexpected snow conditions at Frosty Mountain…Jordan Naterer fought a courageous battle to escape out of treacherous terrain. His remarkable distance travelled through drainages under the worst imaginable blizzard conditions was a testament to his super-human effort to survive.”

Josie described Jordan as “a dear son, brother, grandson, proud Newfoundlander, (who) called Vancouver his new home. He was a brilliant, young, talented man with an enormous heart and loved life and his family.”

RCMP was not immediately available to comment, however Josie also stated an investigation is continuing.

‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jordan Naterer, with his parents Greg and Josie. Photo submitted

Previous story
Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission
Next story
Jagmeet Singh looks West to retake lost turf in B.C., but hurdles dot the path

Just Posted

A wildfire burning near Oyama Lake has some residents on evacuation alert Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)
UPDATE: Second lightning wildfire sparked near Oyama

Penticton firefighters are asking kids and parents to join them for a water fight June 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the SOEC parking lot. (Penticton Fire Department)
Vernon firefighters challenge kids to a water fight

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

Jennifer Kerr was one Vernon resident who leapt into action to help Vernon’s beloved herons stay cool during the extreme heat wave. A number of herons literally dropped from their nests due to the heat. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Rescued Vernon herons rebounding from heat wave