Missing Alberta teen may be travelling to Kelowna

The RCMP have reason to believe a missing teen from Alberta may be travelling to the Kelowna area.
Sixteen-year-old Ainsley Kirk was last seen in Myrnam Alberta east of Edmonton on Nov. 13.
UPDATE – #Missing: Ainsley Kirk, 16, #Myrnam, #Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/XdyvkjyFds
— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) November 21, 2017
Kirk is described as five feet four inches tall and 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and grey boots.
RCMP in Alberta believe Kirk was in the Edmonton area after she was last seen.
