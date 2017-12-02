Missing Alberta teen may be travelling to Kelowna

Ainsley Kirk was last seen on Nov. 13 in Myrnam Alberta

The RCMP have reason to believe a missing teen from Alberta may be travelling to the Kelowna area.

Sixteen-year-old Ainsley Kirk was last seen in Myrnam Alberta east of Edmonton on Nov. 13.

Kirk is described as five feet four inches tall and 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and grey boots.

RCMP in Alberta believe Kirk was in the Edmonton area after she was last seen.

