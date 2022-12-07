Police said two vehicles collided with a semi that jackknifed in slippery conditions on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. (Facebook image)

Police said two vehicles collided with a semi that jackknifed in slippery conditions on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. (Facebook image)

Minor injuries sustained in 3-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

RCMP said incident began when semi jackknifed in slippery conditions

One person suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that blocked Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm.

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service responded to a report of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Kangaroo Road. They were joined by the Salmon Arm Fire Department, as well as a Shuswap Road Rescue crew, which were cleared from the scene shortly after as no persons were trapped.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the incident occurred after a westbound semi jackknifed in slippery conditions. The trailer ended up blocking the two travel lanes, with the cab coming to rest in the eastbound ditch.

“Immediately after the truck came to rest, a westbound car collided with the trailer as did a westbound pick-up truck,” said West. “All three vehicles were heavily damaged and blocked the highway at that time.”

West said the drivers of the semi and pickup were uninjured. The driver of the car was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm for treatment of injuries that were later determined to be minor.

The highway remained closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with an alternate route in place as the vehicles involved in the collision were removed.

Read more: ‘Really disturbed’: Fatal crash near Sicamous drives mayor’s road maintenance concerns

Read more: Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

collisionSalmon Armtrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims

Just Posted

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault. (file photo: Capital News)
Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in Canada in 2022, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
Top 100 in Canada: An outpouring of love for 2 Okanagan restaurants

According to apartment listing website, Zumper, as of Dec. 3 the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna is $1,920. (Black Press files)
Kelowna city staff hoping ‘unprecedented numbers’ of approved rentals will improve low vacancy rates

AltiTunes 2022. (altitunesmusicfest.com)
Peach Pit, Felix Cartel take over Big White for AltiTunes