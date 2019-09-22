Minivan and bus collide on Cooper Road in Kelowna

Police and fire department were called to the scene after a collision on Cooper Road involving two vehicles

A minivan and a bus have collided on Cooper Road in Kelowna.

An eyewitness says the van was making a left turn out of the Orchard Plaza Shopping Center towards Harvey Road when a BC transit bus collided with the vehicle.

Police and the fire department were called to the scene but refrained from giving any comment.

An eyewitness says the lone occupant of the van was a woman and was taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

More to come.

