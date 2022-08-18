Metal on Okanagan Connector has blown out tires

DriveBC put out the warning after vehicles had driven over metal and tires blew out

BC Highway camera showing the Okanagan Connector near Brenda Mine on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (BC Highways)

DriveBC is warning travellers along the Okanagan Connector to watch out for angle metal on the road Wednesday morning.

There are reports that vehicles have blown tires as a result of the angle iron in the westbound lanes.

The metal is on Highway 97C about 20 kilometres west of Summerland, according to the report.

A crew is now there cleaning up the metal but drivers should still use caution in the area.

Watch for angle iron in the Westbound lanes on #BCHwy97C about 20km west of #BCHwy97 in #Summerland. Reports that people have blown tires, please slow down and use caution. Crew is en route. #OkanaganConnector #Merritt #Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 18, 2022

